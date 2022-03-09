//Ella’s Top Corral breaks the fast food mold

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Ella’s Top Corral’s vision for the modern day fast casual breaks the mold on what is considered fast food with amazing food and philanthropy.

Nick Perry, owner and operator of Ella’s Top Corral in front of the restaurant.

Ella’s Top Corral has broken the mold on what we consider “fast food”. Combining Ella’s 47 years of experience, with Nick Perry’s vision for his grandmother’s dream – you have the modern day fast casual. Voted Best Hamburger in South Georgia for the last 5 years, Ella’s was also awarded the Best Hot Dog of South Georgia for 2022 by the Valdosta Daily Times. Ella’s Top Corral – QUALITY food served in under 10 minutes to a community that has supported this business since it began in 1976. This is a community that Nick and the team at Ella’s have become fully integrated in and sees it as one of God’s missions to give back to. Partnering with numerous community organizations, providing food to those that do not always have it, specifically children, this is not your typical fast food restaurant. Come be a part of the Ella’s family. Ella’s Top Corral offers monthly specials, and also is now available on the app stores for mobile orders with options for delivery and curbside pickup; making it easier than ever to get the Ella’s Experience. “

Ella of Ella’s Top Corral serving customers at the restaurant.

For more information on Ella’s Top Corral visit their website and Facebook page at:

https://ellastopcorralvaldosta.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ellastopcorralvaldosta