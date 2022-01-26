//Titan Steel Door invests in expanding Georgia operations

Share with friends











Titan Steel Door will invest $11 million in expanding their operations with a new facility creating 90 new jobs in Georgia.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Titan Steel Door will invest more than $11 million in expanding their operations to Gateway Industrial Park in Hart County. This expansion will create 90 new jobs in northeast Georgia.

“Georgia’s highly skilled workforce is one of the key assets that not only attracts job creators from other states, but also leads employers already here to expand,” said Governor Kemp. “As Titan Steel Door continues to grow in the No. 1 state for business, I look forward to seeing the new opportunities they will bring to hardworking Georgians in Hart County.”

Titan Steel Door currently has manufacturing operations in Murrayville, Georgia, where it employs more than 30 people in Lumpkin County. As part of this expansion, the company will open a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spanning more than 145,000 square feet, located at 2052 Knox Bridge Crossing Road in Hartwell. With production beginning this month, this investment will allow for increased capacities in both their current product line of detention doors/frames and windows, as well as their new product lines of detention walls and ceilings.

“Titan Steel Door is thrilled to be expanding our operations in Hartwell,” said Titan President Dick Treadwell. “We’re proud to be a part of the Hartwell community and look forward to expanding not only our business, but also our presence in the local community.”

“Through this investment, we will expand our capacity to continue delivering high-quality detention steel doors and frames as well as new detention products to our growing customer base,” added Titan Vice President Damon Santimauro.

Titan Steel Door will be hiring for positions in welding, press brake and machine operators, finishing, painting, material handling, project management and design (Solidworks), along with others. Individuals interested in career opportunities with the company are encouraged to email TEAM@titansteeldoor.com for additional information.

“The Hart County Board of Commissioners is pleased to see Titan Steel Door planning for growth in Hart County,” said Hart County Commission Chair Marshall Sayer. “The skill sets needed for this business are an excellent match for Hart County’s workforce and the technical pathways being taught in our Hart College and Career Academy.”

“The announcement by Titan Steel Door to expand operations in Hart County is exciting news for our community as well as the region,” said Hart County Industrial Building Authority Chairman Bill Leard. “The company brings additional business diversity as well as excellent career opportunities in the local community.”

Senior Project Manager Kristen Miller represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Hart County Industrial Building Authority and Georgia Quick Start.

“We’re proud to congratulate our partners at the Hart County Industrial Building Authority and Titan Steel Door on this northeast Georgia expansion,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “It’s gratifying when our existing industries reinvest in Georgia and our people, and it’s further testament that our state’s investments in developing a quality workforce are helping businesses here succeed.”

About Titan Steel Door

Founded in 2016, Titan Steel Door quickly became a leading manufacturer of detention products including hollow metal, windows, walls, and ceilings. Titan produces for the entire United States market of detention ranging from county jail projects to state prison work. Along with the support of their sister companies, USA Production Parts and Patriot Tool & Die, Titan uses streamline supply chain and manufacturing methods to fabricate and assemble their products. The company is committed to their employees and customers with a clear mission; to manufacture, deliver on-time, and innovate the highest-quality hollow metal products in the detention industry.