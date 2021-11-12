//Cottonwood Market & Boutique ready for holidays; sets painting events schedule

Share with friends











Release:

Cottonwood Market and Boutique has been located in the gorgeous Historic District of Valdosta, Georgia, for the past 4 years. Residing in the downtown area has provided them with opportunities to cross market their events with other businesses like, Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering.

Cottonwood is passionate about supporting South Georgia area artisans and provide many handmade goods from locals. The beautiful market provides a blend of unique furnishings, decor, artisan goods, boutique clothing, jewelry, art, crafts, and gifts. Cottonwood carries exclusive lines of crafts, as well as, being a premiere Dixie Belle Paint retailer.

The Studio of Cottonwood is a large studio space in the back of the Market Boutique where private and community canvas parties and arts & crafts are held each week. Cottonwood hosts paint nights for girls night out, mom and me, date night, work parties, kids birthday parties, and private events in the Studio of Cottonwood. All the events are “Bring Your Own Snacks and Libations” (BYOS&L). Public events require reservations that can be made under the attending event on the website. Private parties are offered for adults and children, depending on availability. Fundraising options are also available.

The November 2021 schedule of events was recently posted on Cottonwood’s Facebook page.

Cottonwood Market & Boutique is located at 123 N Ashley St, Valdosta, GA 31601. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday 10:30 AM-5 PM. Cottonwood can be reached at (229) 474-4313 or by emailing: cottonwoodmarketboutique@gmail.com

Cottonwood Market & Boutique is available on the internet and on all social media platforms.

Website: https://www.cottonwoodmarket.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cottonwoodmarketboutique/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cottonwoodmarketboutique/