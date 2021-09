Share with friends











Release:

The City of Valdosta has won three American Public Works Association (APWA) Manager(s) of the Year Award honoring city employees and the Engineering Department received the Georgia Chapter APWA Awareness Award for Community Involvement at the Georgia American Public Works Association conference in Jekyll Island.

Link for more information provided below.

http://valdostaceo.com/news/2021/09/city-valdosta-wins-four-statewide-awards-public-works-engineering/