//Georgia’s net tax revenues increase

Atlanta, GA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in the first month of FY 2022 approached $2.16 billion for an increase of $8.7 million, or 0.4 percent, compared to July 2020 (FY 2021), when net tax collections totaled roughly $2.15 billion. Gross tax revenue receipts in July totaled $2.92 billion, for an increase of $187.2 million, or 6.8 percent, over July 2020, when gross tax revenue totaled $2.73 billion.

The changes within the following tax categories account for July’s overall net tax revenue increase:

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections during the month totaled almost $1.06 billion, down from roughly $1.17 billion in July 2020, for a decrease of $105.9 million or 9.1 percent.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net decrease:

• Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) increased by $65 million or 293.8 percent.

• Income Tax Withholding payments for July decreased by $54.3 million, or 5 percent, from FY 2021.

• Individual Income Tax Return payments increased by $37.8 million, or 246 percent, over last year.

• All other Individual Tax categories, including Estimated Tax payments, were down a combined $24.4 million.

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections totaled $1.35 billion in July, for an increase of $216.5 million, or 19.1 percent, over FY 2021. Net Sales and Use Tax increased $101.1 million, or 17.2 percent, compared to last year, when net Sales Tax revenue totaled $586 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled roughly $661 million, for an increase of $119.2 million, or 22 percent, over FY 2021. Lastly, Sales Tax refunds fell by $3.8 million, or 61 percent, compared to last July.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for the month totaled $58.5 million, which was a decrease of $19.4 million, or 24.9 percent, from FY 2021 when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled $77.9 million in July.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net decrease:

• Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voids) were up $10.6 million, or 115.5 percent, over July 2020.

• Corporate Income Tax Estimated Return payments were down $14.9 million, or 21.4 percent, from last year.

• All other Corporate Tax payments, including Return payments, were up a combined $6.1 million over last year.

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections during the month increased by $9.7 million, or 6.4 percent, from a total of $151.2 million in July 2020.

Motor Vehicle – Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections fell by $0.8 million, or 2.2 percent, from a total of $33.9 million in July 2020, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections increased by roughly $14.9 million, or 25.6 percent, compared to last year (FY 2021).

