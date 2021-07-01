//Woodgrain invests $10 Million in Leesburg expansion

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Announces Expansion of Woodgrain Manufacturing Operations in Lee County, Creates 150 Jobs

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Woodgrain, the largest industrial employer in Lee County, Georgia, will invest $10 million in expanding their Woodgrain Millwork manufacturing operations. This expansion in Leesburg will create 150 additional jobs in southwest Georgia.

“I want to thank Woodgrain for continuing to create jobs and opportunities not only for the hardworking Georgians of Lee County, but across the state,” said Governor Kemp. “Their commitment to creating manufacturing and distribution jobs in the Peach State is a testament to the pro-business environment companies find here in Georgia and to the highly skilled pipeline of talent in our state.”

Family-owned and operated for more than 65 years, the Woodgrain family of companies has become one of the largest millwork operators in the world. Woodgrain also maintains Georgia-based manufacturing operations in Lee and Sumter counties and a distribution facility in Gwinnett County. The company has had a presence in the state since the early 1990s, employing more than 375 Georgians. Woodgrain manufactures and distributes quality wood moldings, doors, and windows for customers including Georgia-based The Home Depot.

“This expansion is a key component of our mission to leverage our vertical integration to deliver premier service and customer driven millwork solutions,” said Cole Wilkinson, Plant Manager at Woodgrain Millwork. “As a proud member of the Lee County community for over 25 years, we look forward to the opportunities this expansion will provide for members of our communities in southwest Georgia.”

Due to increased product demand, the company will expand their current facility, located at 471 U.S. Highway 82 West in Leesburg, by 156,000 square feet. Expanded operations at Woodgrain Millwork are expected to begin by the third quarter of 2022. New positions will include careers in production, management, and maintenance. Individuals interested in opportunities with Woodgrain are encouraged to visit this link for additional information.

“The Lee County economic development team and Governor Kemp’s team did great work to bring this project to fruition,” said Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis. “We look forward to working with Woodgrain to bring 150 new jobs to Lee County.”

Senior Project Manager Tina Herring represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Lee County Development Authority and Georgia Power.

“With manufacturing and distribution operations in Lee, Sumter, and Gwinnett Counties, Woodgrain has been a longtime partner to the state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Many thanks to our partners at the Lee County Development Authority for the support they provide to the companies who call this community home.”