//Semperit invests $9 Million in Coweta headquarters

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Announces Opening of Semperit Industrial Products Americas Headquarters, Manufacturing Facility in Coweta County

JUNE 15, 2021

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced that Semperit Industrial Products, an international provider of highly specialized rubber products for customers within the industrial and medical sectors, will expand its presence in Georgia. With the opening of the company’s new Americas headquarters and manufacturing facility in Coweta County, Semperit will have the ability to better serve its customers across both North and South America. The investment volume totals $9 million, and the company plans to create 70 jobs in Newnan, Georgia.

“Once again, our pro-business environment and reputation for being a logistics powerhouse have helped the state secure solid manufacturing jobs for hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “I am thankful to Semperit for continuing to invest in Georgia, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates across Coweta County.”

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria (Europe), Semperit has been manufacturing conveyor belts, hydraulic and industrial rubber hoses, escalator handrails, extruded parts for the construction industry, and many other related technologies for customers and industry sectors across the world for nearly 200 years. Semperit currently has a distribution center and warehouse in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

“We are ecstatic about the new Americas headquarters and manufacturing facility and look forward to producing our industrial rubber products for various industries and customers across North and South America,” said Irene Coughlin, Semperit Managing Director for the Americas.

Expected to open in November, Semperit will operate in an existing 150,000-square-foot facility at Coweta Industrial Park, located at 755 Coweta Industrial Parkway in Newnan. Coweta Industrial Park is one of the state’s prime “Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development” (GRAD) certified sites. Semperit will be hiring for careers in production, distribution, sales, professional, and customer service. Individuals interested in opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit semperitgroup.com for additional information.

“We are thrilled that Semperit chose Coweta County as its Americas headquarters,” said Coweta County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Blackburn. “Coweta County continues to grow as a hub for industrial facilities and health care organizations. Our access to Interstate 85 and close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, coupled with our small-town feel and thriving business community, makes Coweta a perfect location. We look forward to welcoming Semperit employees and their families into our community.”

“Congratulations to the team at Semperit for their selection of Coweta County for their Americas headquarters and manufacturing facility,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Georgia has a large and welcoming international community and a talented workforce to support the specialized manufacturing needs of their growing business.”

Project Manager Barton Lowrey represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Coweta County Development Authority, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Electric Cities of Georgia, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Georgia has long been a hub for both the logistics and life sciences industries. As Semperit continues to grow its footprint around the world, I am confident that Georgia will prove a natural fit,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our international relationships are critical to creating jobs and investment opportunities, and it’s a pleasure to see an international company like Semperit continue to expand and select Georgia as their home in the Americas.”

To earn GRAD program certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements prior to a visit by a prospective business. Completing the GRAD certification program with GDEcD is a proactive way that community planners and landowners can help catalyze economic growth and industrial development.

About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops and produces highly specialized rubber products in the industrial and medical sectors and sells them in over 100 countries worldwide. The head office of the traditional Austrian company, which has existed since 1824, is located in Vienna, Austria. The Semperit Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide.