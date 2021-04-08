//VPD to hold hiring event on May 1

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta Police Department is HIRING New Police Officers!!!! It is a GREAT time to pursue an exciting career in Law Enforcement at one of the premier agencies in the nation. We are hiring for multiple patrol officer positions. We are holding an open testing hiring event on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 9am. We allow entrance starting at 8:30am. If selected, you will be employed with us while attending the police academy. We offer a competitive salary, great medical and retirement benefits.

Salary Information:

$39,669.40 Base Salary ($19.07 per hour)

$40,669.36 Partial College Incentive ($19.55 per hour)

$41,669.32 Full College Incentive ($20.03 per hour)

We also ask everyone that attends to wear a protective face covering and if you are not feeling well please plan on attending a later testing date. The testing will be at Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 North Lee Street. This test is the initial stage of the hiring process and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement. Must be able to perform all public safety duties as required by the department.

Applicants taking the test will need to bring their driver’s license and $15, which is the testing fee.

Minimum Requirements:

Applicant must be at least 21 years of age.

Applicant must a Unites States Citizen.

Applicant cannot have any felony convictions according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8

Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1

Applicant must have a High School Diploma or GED.

Applicant must have valid Driver’s License.

The Valdosta Police Department is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.

Applications for the position of police officer remains open and dates and times of entry level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website www.valdostacity.com

For information on the process and benefits email Lieutenant Scottie Johns at sjohns@valdostacity.com or call him at 229-293-3107.