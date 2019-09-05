Share with friends











Mary Maybell Browning, 79, of Valdosta died Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on October 2, 1939 to the late William F. and Pauline Story Wieland and had lived in Valdosta for the past eight years.



Survivors include her husband, Leonard Browning; her daughter, Sherry Fenwick and Eric Harrison and her son, Eddie Weiland.

Memorial services will be held at 2pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.