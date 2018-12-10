Share with friends













Mr. Daniel Ray Taylor, of Lake Park, Georgia, born on June 1, 1977, and was a beloved son, brother and friend. He passed away at age 41 on December 7, 2018. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patty Taylor. He is survived by his father, Merle Taylor, as well as his brothers, David Taylor, Dennis Taylor, and Darryl Taylor. He also leaves behind his pet, Loki. Daniel’s passions included reading, movies, car audio, and those closest to him. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service, officiated by Ronny Taylor, on Monday, December 10 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Carson McLane Funeral Home, 2215 North Patterson Street, Valdosta, Georgia, 31602.