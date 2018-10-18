Share with friends













Catherine T. Battle departed this life on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. Catherine was born February 18, 1943 in Valdosta, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Rossie Tyson Sr. and Louvenia Tyson; two brothers: Rossie Tyson Jr. and Tommy Lee Tyson.

Time to Plant: Catherine received her education at Pinevale High School. Shegave her life to Christ at a young age at St. James Baptist Church and then later joining Union Cathedral.

Time to Love: God blessed Catherine with five loving children.

Time to Give: She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and her ride or die partner Carolyn. She was employed at Levis Stratuss and SAFT America from 1975-2014.

Time to Rest: Catherine leaves to cherish her memories her five children: Cynthia Nelson (Arlonzo), Joseph Battle Jr., Anthony Battle Sr. (Melisa), all of Valdosta, GA., Carl Battle Sr of Shereport, LA., Darrell Battle (Michlene); three brothers: Walter Tyson of Atlanta, GA., Curtis Tyson of Valdosta, GA., Melvin Tyson of Homerville, GA.; one sister: Gloria Jean Mabry of Valdosta, GA.; grandkids: April, Shermeka, Arlonzo Jr., Antonio, Jayvona, Carl Jr., Carltina, Kalik, Briyonna, Tamya, Aquinette, Anthony Jr., Kendra, Devonta, Darrell Jr., Ray Jean, Maya; seven great grandchildren; one sister-in-law: Veronica Battle in Columbus, GA.; special niece like her daughter: Anita Burton (Rodney); niece: Silvia Battle Vilebert of Fort Walton; nephew: Rudolph Battle Jr. of Japan; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins an many friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Lynn Lee and staff and the medical staff of Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

Home Going Service, Saturday at 2:00 P.M. at Union Cathedral Church. Interment, Riverview Memorial Gardens. -Harrington Funeral Home.