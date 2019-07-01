//Walmart to Add Pet Clinics, Pharmacy to 100 Stores

Share with friends











Walmart is launching an online pet pharmacy and adding veterinary clinics to 100 stores as US shoppers’ pet spending balloons, according to Business Insider.

More than 300 brands of pet medications will begin delivery starting Tuesday, July 2, from Walmart’s new online pharmacy, WalmartPetRx.com. Orders costing more than $35 will qualify for Walmart’s free, two-day shipping.

Walmart said it will add pet medications to its stores as well. By the end of May, the company will carry the top 30 requested pet medications for same-day pickup from its 4,500 US pharmacies.

Walmart also said Tuesday that it’s adding vet clinics to dozens of stores that will offer services such as exams, vaccinations, and treatments for minor illnesses at discounts of up to 60% off.

The company now has 21 vet clinics in six states. The number of clinics will grow to 100 over the next 12 months, Walmart said.

These moves should help Walmart attract a greater share of shoppers’ pet spending, which doubled between 2005 and 2018 to reach more than $72 billion, according to the American Pet Products Association.