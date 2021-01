Share with friends











The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Kentucky Wildcats 63 – 62 on Wednesday thanks to a layup by P.J. Horne with just 1.3 seconds left on the clock.

The win breaks a 14 game losing streak to the Wildcats and it is the Bulldogs’ second straight win after losing their previous four conference games.

Check out the finish below:

GEORGIA GAME-WINNER!



The Dawgs beat the buzzer and Kentucky 🚨 pic.twitter.com/NhDaWEOvAf — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 21, 2021

Source: AJC