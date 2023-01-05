Share with friends

Mary Stubbs Fiveash of Hahira peacefully passed away on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, at the Orchard Senior Living Community. She was born on March 6th, 1934 to the late Birdie Mae and Earl Stubbs. Mary lived her entire life as a resident of Hahira, Georgia and raised her three children there. She is survived by Steven Fiveash of Hahira, Lybby and her husband, Ronnie Gay of Belleview, FL, and Mary Alice Murphy and her husband, Dan Murphy of Atlanta, GA, and her sister Harriette Miller of Hahira; her grandchildren Christopher, Travis and Allie Fiveash, Mauri, Morgan and Nelson Gay, Lindsay and Tanner Morrison, Eli and Molly Murphy; her greatgrandchildren, Cooper, Jacob and John Fiveash, Bradley and Easton Gay, Bradley and Caleb Fiveash. Mary loved cooking, quilting, gardening and extensively studying the Bible.

Mary will be cremated according to her wishes and a private family service will be planned at a later date. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin McLane Funeral Home.