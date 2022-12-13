Share with friends

Mary George Jackson Myers, 85, of Valdosta, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1937, in Clyattville, GA to the late Arthur Hampton Jackson and Annie Delphia Bellew Jackson. Her career was extensive, she was a loving wife and mother of four children. She was a home economist, strategist, engineer, accountant, babysitter, teacher, coach, trainer, prayer warrior, and she worked for Winn Dixie for 20 years. Mary was a member of Capt. James Monroe Briggs 2582 Chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy. She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church, and the Loving Hearts Sunday School Class.

Mary is survived by her husband Raymond S. Cowart, of Valdosta; her children Byron Keith (Pam) Myers, of Valdosta, Laura Lynn O’Neal, of Adel, Jeffrey Loren (Teresa) Myers, of Perry, FL; grandchildren, Teresa (John) Moon, of Jacksonville, FL, Jeremy Myers, of Valdosta, Paul (Beth) Myers, of North Dakota, Barbara (Justin) Watts, of Lenoir, NC, KayLynn Myers, of North Dakota, Stacy Ballard, of Melbourne, FL, Beth O’Neal, of Huntsville, AL, Justin (Melissa) Myers, of Tallahassee, FL, Cameron (Dusty) McLeod, of Naylor, GA, Tessa (Garrett) Allen, of Perry, FL; twenty one great grandchildren; stepdaughter, Jeannie Michelle (Roger) Fender; stepson, Mark Steven Cowart; sister-in-law Jean Myers; many other nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Edward Myers, three brothers, Lloyd Jackson, Bud Jackson, and Lat Jackson, four sisters, Mavis Jackson, Louise Darnell, Mae Phillips, and Hazel Jackson, and son Nezzip Joseph Myers.

A funeral service for Mary will be held at 11am on Friday, December 16, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Nelligan officiating. Burial will be beside her first husband at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.