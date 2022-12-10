//Brenda Kay Butler McGrath

Share with friends

Brenda Kaye Butler McGrath, 65, of Valdosta, formerly of Canaan, NH, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born in Cleveland, TN on July 5, 1957 to the Betty Ruth Harp Butler and late Franklin D.R. Butler. Mrs. McGrath was passionate about music, played the flute, piccolo, piano, and wrote poetry. She was a member of Azalea Winds Orchestra for 7 years, and the Upper Valley Community Band in New Hampshire for over 20 years, she played in her church Enfield Methodist Church in NH. Mrs. McGrath was a business owner of Precision Products for 26 years in Canaan NH, and was a school teacher when she lived in Vero Beach. FL. She was of the Church of God faith.

Mrs. McGrath is survived by her mother, Betty Ruth Butler, of Valdosta; oldest sister Susan Lynne Beecham (Gary) of Hubert, NC; twin sister, Barbara Butler Frier (Glenn), of Valdosta; sister Lisa Butler Samples (Scott) of Valdosta; and brother Franklin David Butler, of Valdosta; nieces Celeste Beecham Corbett (Matt), Brooke Parmelee Alexander (Timothy), nephews Gary Beecham (Ashley), William Bo Parmelee, great nieces Abbie Corbett and Adaline Beecham, great nephews Evan Corbett, and Mac Alexander, aunts, Christine Harp Wetherington, Dorothy Harp, and Barbara Harp Pierce, all of Valdosta, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Franklin Butler, three aunts and four uncles.

A funeral service for Mrs. McGrath will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Abundant Life Church of God with Pastor Wayne Hughes and Pastor Brett Jarriel officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friend prior to the service from 12:30-2pm. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home