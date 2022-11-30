Share with friends

Zoila Santos Lopez, 78, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Clinch Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 9, 1944 in Peru. She was a homemaker who was very dedicated to her family. She supported her husband and family. Mrs. Lopez was a great cook and loved by many. She was a very devout Catholic who always was known to do the right thing. She taught her children to build on their faith and enjoyed having large family gatherings. She loved the holidays and fellowship with others. She was married to Juan Manuel Salazar Quiroga for 50 years.

Mrs. Lopez is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Jason) Alden, of Valdosta, and Patricia Torres, of Live Oak, FL; her grandchildren, Ashley Alden (Jeremy Turner) of Tifton, Alexander Alden, of Valdosta, Eva (Kenneth) Stroud, of Live Oak, FL, Veronica (Oscar) Perez, of Live Oak, FL, and Jasmine (Daniel) Vargas, of Marietta, GA; eight great grandchildren; and her former husband Juan Manuel Salazar Quiroga. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Juan Santos Lopez De Castilla, and Fernando Santos Lopez de Castilla.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1pm Thursday, December 1, 2022, at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home