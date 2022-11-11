Share with friends

Shelby Jean Bass, 85, of Valdosta passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Sylvester, GA on August 31, 1937, to the late Daniel Basil Hancock and Vera Bell Watson Hancock. In the mid-1950’s, Mrs. Bass met her husband, William Franklin Bass, Jr., and they married on June 25, 1955. After her husband’s retirement from the United States Air Force, the family moved to Tifton, where they became members of Zion Hope Baptist Church. While at Zion Hope Baptist Church in Tifton she enjoyed teaching the Eula Daniels Sunday School Class, being involved with the W.M.U., and singing in the choir. After moving to Valdosta, Mrs. Bass was a member of Morningside Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, traveling to southern gospel music concerts, and loved her flowers.

In addition to her parents and her seven siblings, Mrs. Bass was preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin Bass, Jr. on February 9, 2019. Mrs. Bass is survived by her daughter, Cindy Renee Bass Harrell of Valdosta, son and daughter-in-law, William Franklin Bass, III (Tina) of Prattville, AL, grandchildren, Josh Harrell (Christie) of Valdosta, Matthew Harrell (Bailey) of Valdosta, Andrew Bass (fiancé Donna Wilson) of Mobile, AL, Jordan Bass (fiancé Kaitlyn Kendall) of Horn Lake, MS, and Nick Bass of Prattville, AL, great-grandchildren, Levi Harrell, Mallie Harrell, and Makensie Harrell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Wayne Robertson officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Morningside Baptist Church Building Fund, 2604 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA, 31602. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.