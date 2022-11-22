Share with friends

Senta Meyer Thompson, 96, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Langdale Hospice House. Senta was born on July 19, 1926, in Hilpoltstein, Germany. She met her husband, Dr. Emory Thompson while he was stationed with the U.S. Army in the European Theatre of Operations following WW II. She became a naturalized U.S. Citizen which she was very proud of and she studied to learn more about her adopted country. Senta was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed doing crafts for her church, Park Avenue Church, at their annual Bazaar. It was in these workshops that her artistic talents were shared and also where she learned the American way of life. Senta’s pleasant disposition, ready smile and humble spirit endeared her to those with whom she came in contact.

Senta is survived by her son, Frank Thompson, of Valdosta; a sister in law, Mary Ward of Lakeland, FL; a niece, Cile Read of Texas and three nephews, Billy Ward of DeLand, FL, Tom Ward of Ft. Myers, FL, and Michael Ward of Lakeland, FL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Emory Thompson, her parents in law, Dr. & Mrs. Frank Thompson, her parents and four siblings of Germany.

The funeral for Senta will be held at 2 pm on Monday, November 21, 2022, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Reverend Jimmy Towson and Rev. David Tart will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 pm until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Park Avenue Church or Hospice of South Georgia. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home