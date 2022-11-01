Share with friends

Ouilda Cowart Baskin, 96, of Valdosta, died at Fellowship Home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was born on May 2, 1926, in Towns, Georgia to the late Caleb Talmadge Cowart and Emma Towns Cowart. She spent 60 years married to the love of her life, Percy A. Baskin. She was a member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church. She spent her career as a bookkeeper for Southern Stationary. In her downtime she enjoyed bowling and playing a round of golf. A beloved wife, mother, grandma, and Mimi. She loved to be surrounded by her family and many holidays were spent at her house.

Mrs. Baskin is survived by her daughter, Diana Jernigan of Valdosta, daughter in law, Karen Baskin of Valdosta, 5 grandchildren Otto Baskin, Stephen Baskin, Chad Moore, Jason Moore, and Crystal Wall; 16 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ouilda is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers; J.D Cowart, John C Cowart, Mac H. Cowart, Orvis J. Cowart; sister Elyse Williams; and sister-in-law Bella Cowart; her husband; and 2 sons, Perry Allen Baskin and Jerry Baskin.

A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Bone will officiate. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com.