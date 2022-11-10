Share with friends

Mary Ruth Brown, 82, of Hahira, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter. She was born on March 5, 1940, in Chadbourn, North Carolina to the late Rosier Lennon Powell and Alma Gertrude Merritt Powell. Mrs. Brown was a bookkeeper with J. M. Mathis Company in Fayetteville, NC before she became a full-time homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and reminiscing of the old basketball days. She is a member of Morningside Baptist Church. She loved her church family and her Sunday school ladies.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Phyllis and William Earnest of Florida and Tammy and David Tew of Hahira, grandchildren, Matthew Earnest (Stacey), Crystal Earnest Norton (Brian), Rebekah Tew and Madison Tew, sister, Fay Howd of White Lake, NC, sister-in-law, Earnestine Powell of Lake View, SC, great grandchildren, Luke Norton, Hannah Earnest, Levi Norton, Lexi Norton and step great grandson, Alex Norton. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Ledward Brown on February 3, 2007, and is also preceded in death by her brother, Rosier Powell.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Morningside Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the building fund of Morningside Baptist Church, 2604 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA 31602. Mrs. Brown will be buried at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, 4509 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 3 p.m.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home