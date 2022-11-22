Share with friends

Marty Dean Singletary, 60, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at home. Mr. Singletary was born on April 21, 1962, in Nashville, GA, to the late Mack Singletary and Geneva Hall Singletary. Mr. Singletary was a self-employed handyman and of the Church of God faith. Mr. Singletary enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved wrestling, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Singletary never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Viola Singletary of Valdosta; two sons and daughters-in-law, Marty Singletary, Jr. (April), Kevin Singletary (Stacey) both of Valdosta; four grandchildren, Amy Singletary, Kaylee Singletary, Jake Singletary, and Thomas Robertson; two great grandchildren, Daisy Ann Singletary, and Waylon Singletary; three brothers, Danny Singletary (Tara) of Jennings, FL, Terry Singletary of Hahira, GA, Allen Singletary (Shelly) of Valdosta; one sister, Charlotte Terrell (Dennis) of Five Points, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Singletary and Geneva Hall Singletary.

Services for Mr. Singletary will be at 4 pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the family home with Rev. Billy Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-4 pm prior to the service.