Marilyn Jeanette Davis, 82, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mrs. Davis was born on July 2, 1940, in Donalsonville, GA, to the late Dr. Rufus McMickle and Hannah Jane Gooding McMickle. Mrs. Davis was employed by AAFES as a vending manager. Mrs. Davis loved the Atlanta Braves, the Florida Gators, and she enjoyed doing word search puzzles. Mrs. Davis was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. Mrs. Davis was a devout Christian, a loving wife and a devoted mother, and a beloved Memaw. She will be dearly missed by her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Steven) Crombie, Dublin, GA, Cecelia (Chris) Graves, Bluffton, SC; one son, Reggie Davis (Debra Shockly) Valdosta, GA; eight grandchildren, Sara (Brandon) Lilly, Naylor, GA, Kimberly (Jeremiah) Hill, Virginia Beach, VA, Baylie Aleyah Davis, Valdosta, Jennifer Jones Rehonic (Jeremiah Bigham), Atlanta, GA, Spencer Miller, Valdosta, Brandon Graves, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Katie (William) Moreaux, Warner Robins, GA, Ellie Crombie, Dublin, GA; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years, Jimmy Lavain Davis, three brothers, Tip McMickle, W.T. McMickle, Carey McMickle, and two sisters, Thelma Ohearn, Irene McCrorey.

Services for Mrs. Davis will be held at 2pm on Saturday, November 26, 2022, Carson McLane Funeral Home Chapel. The family receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Langdale Hospice, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602 or Fellowship Home at Brookside, 470 Fellowship Home Lane, Valdosta, GA, 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home