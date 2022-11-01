Share with friends

Janet Zeigler Bonner, passed away from this world to begin her new life with our heavenly father on October 22, 2022. She will be reunited with her parents and sister Pam who she dearly loved.

She was born to Elizabeth Franklin Zeigler and Junior Zeigler on July 26, 1953. The Zeigler’s lived in Stockton, GA and operated a packaging plant for local honey, well known as Zeigler Honey, for 70 years.

Jan graduated high school and went on to attend Lee University in Cleveland, TN. Her interests were diverse but never got to far from her roots. She enjoyed a stint as an alternate schoolteacher. Her education led her to serving as an editor for several local communities’ newspapers. On March 13, 2021, she and her lifelong friend Richard Bonner were married. They began their best life together. She gained a “sister” and brothers she dearly loved.

Jan is survived by her husband, Richard Bonner; brothers-in-law, Benjamin Bonner, Joe Mitchell; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Charles (Bud) Gloshen, of Jennings, FL; nephews and nieces, Britt and Tracy Wetherington; great nephew Witt, of Boston, GA, Payton Bonner, of Gordon, GA, Mark and Robin Purdy and their son Jack, of Cummins, GA; cousin, Bobby Lloyd, of Watkinsville, GA; cousin, Charles Stubbs, of Lake Park; cousins, Eddie and Anna Marie Barham, of Charleston, SC; aunt, Peggy Franklin, of Florence, AL; cousin, Mike Franklin, of Demorest, GA; cousin, Carroll Allen, of Ringgold, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaston Zeigler, Jr., Elizabeth Franklin Zeigler, and daughter Pam Zeigler.

A graveside memorial service for Jan will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2pm Wayfare Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in memory of Jan. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home