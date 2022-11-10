Share with friends

Jamie George, 51, of Lake Park, died on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence following a period of declining health. He was born in Valdosta on October 9, 1971, to the late Charles James George, Jr., and Barbara Ellis George. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator with Nutrien PCS and was of the Church of God faith. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. Jamie loved farming and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn George; a son, Colby George, daughter, Baileigh George, and son, Charlie George; his mother, Barbara Ellis George, and a brother, Chris George, nieces Logan and Macalyn George all of Lake Park. He was preceded in death by a son, Cameron George, and his father, Charles James George, Jr.

Services for Jamie George will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Enoch Creek Church with Rev. George Ehling and Rev. Zack Corbett officiating. The burial will follow in the Carter Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home in Lake Park. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home