Gloria Astrid Meer, 88, of Adel, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born in Atlanta to the late Ashby & Ada Belle Lovett Rucker, she had lived in this area for the past 34 years. Gloria graduated with a bachelor degree from the University of North Carolina Greensboro. Following graduation, she went to work with the United States Government working in consulates in various countries around the world. She was also an accomplished artist, painting and sculpting numerous works. Mrs. Meer was of the Jewish faith.

Survivors include a daughter and son in law, Anita & Lance Lovett of Adel; a son and daughter in law, Michael & Thidarat Meer of Clearwater, FL; five grandchildren, Sarah (& Dustin) Carruthers, Alexander Lovett, Savannah Lovett, Sydni Meer and Jagger Meer; and 4 great grandchildren, Jeremiah Harris, Jackson Lovett, Maxwell Carruthers and Noa Carruthers.

A graveside service will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in the Hebrew Section of Sunset Hill Cemetery. Rabbi Moshe Elbaz will officiate. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Temple Israel or a donation to a favorite animal rescue. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home