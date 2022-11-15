Share with friends

Dr. John R. Rice, 93, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Fellowship Home following a period of declining health. He was born on December 28, 1928, in Olean, New York to the late Forest Leland and Belle Frances Nagel Rice. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the time of the Korean War. Dr. Rice received his PhD from Florida State University in June 1962 and was a retired professor from Valdosta State University where he taught early childhood development for 30 years. He was a member of the Valdosta/Lowndes County Retired Educators where he served in various posts, including secretary/treasurer, and was a life member of the American Legion. Dr. Rice was a member of First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Tim Sellars of Valdosta, and Jane and Vince Williams of Jonesboro, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Christin Grooms, Sue Ellen Simpson, Cara Sellars, Cole Sellars, and Abby Sellars; five great-grandchildren, Catlyn, Casey, Garrett, Hunter, and Kaiden; his brother, Richard Rice; two sisters, Marilyn Piepho and Shelley Palmer, and a sister-in-law, Gloria Rice; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rice, his brother, Jim Rice, a sister-in-law, Dona Rice, and a brother-in-law, John Piepho.

Services for Dr. John R. Rice will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, in the McLane Riverview Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Anthony McPhail officiating. Entombment will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Valdosta. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane