Share with friends

Donnie Flowers, 69, of Lake Park, Echols County, GA, went to be with the lord at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, November 11, 2022. Born in Brundidge, Alabama on February 2, 1953, He was the son of the late Rubin and Lavelia Ashberry Flowers. He was a Pentacostal. Donnie had worked as a block machine operator before his disability. Donnie was passionate about fishing, his favorite spot was St. George Island, he loved his family and especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Marnie Baldree Flowers of Lake Park; his 3 loving children, Dwight (Misti) Flowers of Wauchula, Fl, Vida (Charles) Grimsley, Josh (Casey) Flowers Both of Lake Park; 9 grandchildren Nicki (Chase) Gilbert, Caleb (Jesse) Flowers, Brittany (R.J.) Carr, Sarah (Andrew) Grimsley, Cody Flowers, Briana (Christian) Speldrick, Clarissa Reschke, Skylar Reschke, Selah Courson, and 7 great grandchildren

Also surviving are 5 siblings Sarah Johnson, David (Jeri) Flowers, Jennie Johnson, Sandra (Billy) Newell, Jackie (Jack) Garlit and several niece and nephews.

The family will receive friends and family at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home in Lake Park, GA on Tuesday November 15, 2022 from 6pm-8pm with graveside services held at Wayfare Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Echols County at 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Reverend Billy Newell and Pastor George Ehling will officiate. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.