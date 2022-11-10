Share with friends

Carolyn Faye Hutchinson, 83, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born on December 3, 1938, in Brooks County, GA, to the late Robert Cleon Hutchinson and Alma Estelle Mulder Hutchinson. She had worked as a factory worker at CISCO Systems, Inc. She was a member of Loch Laurel Baptist Church and About Our Father’s Ministry. Mrs. Hutchinson loved shopping, visiting with friends, and being part of gatherings.

Mrs. Hutchinson is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Chester and Shirley Hutchinson, of Tampa, FL; sisters Ruth Jarvis, of Ray City, GA, Linda Gibson, of Lake Park, GA, Shirley Hutchinson, of Lake Park, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Michael Hutchinson, brothers, Kenneth Hutchinson, Irwin Hutchinson, Gerald Hutchinson, and Faron Hutchinson, sisters Arnita Ethridge and Gloria Pirkle.

A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Campground Cemetery with Pastor Paul Hill officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-1pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane