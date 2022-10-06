Share with friends

Sara Young Lucas, 86, of Valdosta passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House.

She was born on April 11, 1936 in Clinch County, Georgia to the late Matthew Newton Young and Sara Geneva Young. Mrs. Lucas was a homemaker. She loved her family very much, sang in the choir, worked in the nursery and hostess committee and anywhere else she was asked. Sara was a member of Pleasant Way Baptist Church of Valdosta.

Mrs. Lucas is survived by four daughters and three sons-in-law, Phyllis and Gasper Militello of Belle Vernon, PA, Pam and John Barrs of Lee, FL, Connie Davis of Valdosta, GA, Nancy and John Baisley of Flowery Branch, GA; eight grandchildren, Phillip O’Brien, Michelle Boutwell (Wade), Megan Bennefield (Brian), Aaron O’Brien (Joni), Clay Davis (Heather), Sara York (James), Johnny Baisley (Aundrea) and Matthew Baisley (Mimi); nine great grandchildren, Andrew O’Brien, Autumn York, Shelby Boutwell, Connor O’Brien, Preston York, Rhys Bennefield, Wesley Boutwell, Georgia Baisley, Penelope Baisley, Mason O’Brien, Mena Baisley, Dastan Baisley and Fernanda Baisley; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren and special friends (son) Mike and Tracy Bledsoe of Hahira and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Phillip Lewis Lucas, sister, Louise Gilley, brothers, Reverend James Young and Louis Carroll Young and four sons-in-law, Mike Modlin, Tom Livsey, Joe Davis and Marvin Hendrix.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Bill Watson officiating. Entombment will follow at McLane Riverview Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Pleasant Way Baptist Church, 4340 Lakeland Highway, Naylor, GA 31641.