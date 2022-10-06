Share with friends

Ralph Eugene Murrell, 83, of Lakeland, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Webster, FL on November 27, 1938 to the late Ralph Lindsey Murrell and Geneva Glover Murrell. He served for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force as a flight engineer and was married to his loving wife, Jacqueline May Murrell, for 48 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He loved working in his yard and with his roses. He was the owner and operator of a pest control and fumigation company for 9 years and later went to work for Astro and Boll Weevil eradication in the state of Georgia and Tennessee.

Mr. Murrell is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jacqueline Murrell, of Lakeland, GA, son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Cynthia Murrell, of Valdosta; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Darren Naville, of Newport, TN; grandchildren, Hunter (Courtney) Murrell, of Valdosta, Taylor (Zach) Blagg, of Tampa, FL, Caitlin Murrell (Justin Francis) of Valdosta, Casey (Caitlyn) Jock, of Cockeysville, MD, Abbie Jock (DaKota Ellison) of Newport, TN, DJ (Sara) Naville, of Newport, TN; great grandchildren, Aubrey Murrell, Anslee Murrell, and Grayson Murrell; a brother Joel (Patti) Murrell, of Lakeland, FL; three sisters, Virginia Johnson, of Brooksville, FL, Shirley (DK) Glass, of Plant City, FL, and Darlene (Willie) Forehand, of Valdosta. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Yvonne Rayburn, Connie Schmidt, and brother-in-law, Gerald Johnson.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 5-7pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:30pm on Tuesday. October 11, 2022 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.