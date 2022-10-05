Share with friends

Nina Louise Moore, 95, of Valdosta, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Born on January 10, 1927, in Clanton, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Albert Davis and Nina Davis. Nina served in the Nursing Corp during World War II and in 1947 she married Robert Moore, her husband of 54 years. She was a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother. Nina became a Christian in 1943 and loved her Jesus dearly. As a member of Morningside Baptist Church for forty years, Nina loved her church family and her Sunday School Class. She found immense pleasure in finding ways to serve in her church, even after she was no longer able to attend services. All who knew Nina also knew she was an avid Alabama and Lowndes football fan. She spent many Friday nights and Saturdays cheering them on.

Survivors are her daughter, Barbara Christian of Valdosta; her son, Robert Moore, Jr. (Connie) of Birmingham, Alabama; 9 grandchildren, Lorrie Sears, Melissa Bennett (Cary), Megan Luke (Chris), Molly Gervacio (Josh), Emily Christian, Micah Christian, Caleb Kauchak, Rachel Moore and Caroline Moore; 6 great grandchildren, Cameron Bennett, Isaac Gervacio, Jojo Gervacio, Abigail Gervacio, Mary Gervacio, and Cole Kauchak. She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughters, Pam Sears and Jeannie Kauchak, and brother, Ed Davis.

Funeral services for Nina Moore will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. The Reverend Wayne Robertson will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Morningside Baptist Church Building Fund.