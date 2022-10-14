Share with friends

Millie Jean Chitwood, 92, of Centre, AL, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after a period of declining health. Millie was born into this world on March 6, 1930, to George Winslow and Clara V McCollum Keasler as their ninth child and given the name, Mildred Grace Keasler. Having lost her mother at 3 weeks of age and being a preemie, Millie lived with her mother’s sister, Erna McCollum Chitwood who later adopted her. Millie lived 90+ years in her beloved Valdosta, GA where she excelled in education, became a leader in her church and a leader in the community. Millie was a member of Lee Street Baptist Church which later merged and became Crossroads Baptist Church. She was very active serving on committees in both her church and community; Millie was passionate about serving her Lord.

Millie graduated from Valdosta High School in 1947 and was awarded a scholarship to attend Valdosta State University. After graduating, from Valdosta State, Millie worked at Moody Air Force Base for a couple of years until she realized she had a desire to teach school. Millie taught one year in Covington, GA and then accepted a position in Carrabelle, FL teaching 5th grade. She taught school in Carrabelle two years and was able to attend Florida State University and obtain her Master’s degree. An opportunity became available to teach business classes in the Jennings, FL school system, so Millie quickly accepted and spent the next six years in Jennings. While there, she also became the yearbook sponsor giving the school their first yearbook. Until Millie’s death she remained in contact with several students she had taught throughout her time at Carrabelle and Jennings.

Millie and her childhood friend Betty Phillips decided they would expand their adventures further and purchase a gift shop in Valdosta where they excelled in business. The ladies eventually had three stores in the Valdosta area, The Party Shop, Milbets and Camelot Hallmark. After 25 years of business, it was time to retire and seek new adventures. Millie and Betty traveled to all lower 48 states and loved every minute. After traveling the states, Millie decided she should further her education and enrolled in her first computer class. Millie loved technology and taught many friends and family the basics of computer, Hallmark card programs and iPad tips and tricks. Millie worked with Dr. Bailey at VSU and was able to help implement the Learning in Retirement educational program where she served as President and taught classes.

Millie is preceded in death by her parents George and Clara Keasler and Erna Chitwood. Brothers Frank (Melba), Ben (Evelyn), Carl (Comella), Grady (Lucille), Ernie (JoAnn), Eugene (Lillie) Keasler, J Hugh and Bud Chitwood. Sisters , Irene (LD) Berry, Frances Keasler and Elzie Keasler Sharpton Kassaw. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral for Millie will be held at 2 pm Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Rev. Philip Bain and Rev. Jeff Ford will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 1 pm until service time. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com.