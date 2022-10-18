Share with friends

Madison Cleon “MC” McLeod, Jr. age 85, was born on November 19, 1936 to Madison Cleon McLeod Sr. and Maebelle Wisenbaker McLeod in Valdosta, GA. MC passed away on October 16, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

MC is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna Harvey McLeod, three children; son, Rusty McLeod of Thomasville, GA, daughter, Judy Copeland of Valdosta, GA, and son, Greg Brown and wife Linda Carol of Valdosta, GA, daughter in law, Dorothy McLeod Moxley and husband Michael, and special brother in law, Dennis Harvey and sister Geraldine Thompson of Jacksonville, FL. He was blessed with seven grandchildren; Shane Copeland and wife Kristen, Erik Copeland and wife Ashli, Trey Copeland and wife Britney, Pamela Kimbrell and husband Eric, Jason McLeod and wife Logan, Chelsea Kirkland and husband Travis, and Katie Fish and wife Amelia of Eagle River, AK. The blessings continued with eleven great grandchildren; Anna Copeland, Tyson Copeland, Maggie Copeland, Harper Copeland, Judd Copeland, Maelee Copeland, Rylan Copeland, Hobie Burnes, Sadie McLeod, Grayson Kirkland, Hudson Kai Fish.

MC was a faithful member of the Dasher Church of Christ and served as an elder for 24 years, from 1981-2005. He was also known for his strong song leading abilities and love of music. He was a beloved husband, father, and pawpaw.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Wallace McLeod, and his son, Dean McLeod.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Dasher Church of Christ in Dasher, GA with Bro. David Nelson officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Dasher Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgia Christian School in his honor.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.