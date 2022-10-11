Share with friends

Mary Anne Atkins Stuart, 84, passed away on October 9, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Anne was born on March 7, 1938, in Hopkinsville, KY to John L. Atkins and Fanny Helen Lovell Atkins. She married Charles Henry Stuart, Jr. in Cincinnati, OH, and moved with him to his various USAF duty stations, including New Mexico and Colorado, before he retired and moved their family to South Georgia, first to Donalsonville and then to Lake Park, GA.

Anne was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who delighted in following her children and grandchildren’s sports and band activities while they were in school and traveled with them to most of the events. Anne loved her family history and took many trips with her daughter Patty to explore the family’s genealogy. She was a member of Rocky Ridge Baptist Church in Donalsonville, GA and Hahira First Baptist Church. She enjoyed the fellowship of her friends at church and her family at home.

Anne is survived by her five children, Jim Stuart of Gainesville, GA; Bill (Lana) Stuart of Buford, GA; Patty (RJ) Ramos of Lake Park, GA; John Stuart of Gainesville, GA; and Kathy (Rodney) Gordon of Valdosta, GA; grandchildren Tiffany Stuart of Tallahassee, FL; Haylee Gordon of Yulee, FL; Laura Haire (Mike) of Hendersonville, NC; Chad (Megan) Gordon of Social Circle, GA; Rodney (Meagen) Gordon, Jr. of Sylvania, GA; Caysee Wheeler of Adel, Ga; Aidia Stuart (Tyler) of Clarksville, GA; Simone Stuart of Gainesville, GA; Riley Stuart of Valdosta, GA; Fiona Ramos of Valdosta, GA; and great grandchildren Kayleigh Stuart of Tallahassee, Aidan Haire of Hendersonville, NC; Maggie Coston of Hendersonville, NC, and Blaze Moye of Clarksville, GA; Emmalee Gordon of Memphis, TN, Bella Gordon of Sylvania, Fynn Gordon of Social Circle, GA; Beau Gordon of Social Circle, GA; Brayden Wheeler of Adel, GA; Brenden Wheeler of Adel, GA; Baylee Wheeler of Adel, GA; Brody Wheeler of Adel, GA; sister Billie Sue (Ralph) Kozlowski of Warrenville, IL, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Anne was preceded in death by Charles, her husband of 47 years, her parents, her sister Patricia, and her granddaughter Taylor.

Visitation will be Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022, at 6-8 pm at Carson McLane Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at the Carson McLane Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 2 pm. Reverend David Gordon will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.