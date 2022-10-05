Share with friends

Linda Gail Lacey, 67, of Valdosta, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 5, 1955 in Jacksonville, FL to George Bruce Howze and Clara M. Hutchins Howze. She was a loving mother and a joyous person. Mrs. Lacey loved people, horse and lived life to the fullest. She had worked as a waitress for Red Lobster. Mrs. Lacey was of the Baptist faith.

Ms. Lacey will be remembered by her daughter, Jeannette Lacey, of Valdosta; sister Shirley Alday; grandchildren, Christian Barber and Elizabeth Barber of Valdosta; and one great grandchild Cheyenne Mix. She was preceded in death by her parents and Ashley Nicole Lacey Love.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Regency Hospice, https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KindredatHomeFoundationInc/KAHF.html

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com