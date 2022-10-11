Share with friends

Katherine (Kat) Morris Porter, 73, of Lake Park, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her daughter’s residence following a lengthy illness. She was born on July 10, 1949, in Lawley, Alabama to the late Verton and Myrtle Hale Morris and was a homemaker. Kat loved playing bingo, cooking, and fishing back when her health permitted her to do so. She was better known as “Nanny” to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many others. She had in past years been employed with Dowling Bag Company and the Salvation Army. She was a member of the Lake Park Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband, Johnny L. Porter, Sr of 54 years.; a daughter, Kimberly Porter Dees; a son, Johnny L. Porter, Jr. (Kenzie); a daughter, Kayla Miko Porter all of Lake Park; her grandchildren, Christopher Guay, Jr. (Samantha), Hunter and Kayla Guay, Kazz Guay (Lyric), Kassi Dees (Coby), Raelynn Porter, and Adelyn Porter; great-grandchildren, Jace Guay and Granger Warren; a sister, Geneva Guess, and two brothers, Perry Morris (Jeanette) and Jerry Morris; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded by two brothers, Roy Morris and Bill Morris. Services for Katherine (Kat) Morris Porter will be held at 11 a.m.. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Mr. Jacob Courson officiating. The burial will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.