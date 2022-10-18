Share with friends

Joy Bostwick Trulock, 97, of Valdosta, died at Langdale Hospice house on Sunday October 16, 2022. Joy lived a long and interesting life. She was born on August 8, 1925, in Donaldsonville to the late Dr. Albert & Sammie Trulock, and a few weeks ago she announced that she had outlived the Queen. Among other jobs, she taught school in Moultrie, ran the bookmobile in Savannah and retired from Valdosta State College as a reference librarian. She was an educated woman in a time when very few women went to college. Joy received her undergraduate degree from Wesleyan College in Macon, then graduated from Peabody University in Nashville before it became Vanderbilt University and then she received her master’s degree from Emory University in library science. She was a lifelong learner who kept up with current events and local news. Joy loved traveling, cats, books and cheese straws. She was an excellent cook and was famous for her biscuits. She lived through World War II, the Great Depression and was once in a typhoon in Hawaii and was evacuated to a school library- how appropriate. Joy was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and Langdale Hospice House was invaluable to her in her last months.

Joy is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Albert Sutton Trulock, Sr., and Sammie Stubbs Trulock, her brother Albert Sutton Trulock Jr. (& Nina Rae Wilson) and her sister Alberta Trulock Brewer (& Carson). Survivors include one niece, Christine Trulock Roan (& John) and two nephews, Timothy Sutton Trulock (& Gina Todd) and Kit Brewer as well as great nieces and nephews, and their children. The family wishes to thank her many caregivers especially Gail, Valerie, Carol, Darlene, Mildred and Freida.

A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday October 22, 2022, at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Rev. John Chick will officiate. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. Through the years Joy supported the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Habitat for Humanity, Hospice, and the Methodist Children’s Home in Macon. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com. In the words of William Shakespeare, “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest”. Carson McLane Funeral Home