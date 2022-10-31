Share with friends

John Knight Peters, 92, of Valdosta, died at Langdale Hospice House on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Born in Valdosta on May 29, 1930, he was the son of the late Joel R. Peters, Sr. and Marie Knight Peters. Mr. Peters was a proud Navy veteran. He was a farmer and loved working with his cows. For many years he worked with the Lowndes County Recycling Center, and with ground maintenance at Moody Air Force Base. He liked to tinker on lawnmowers and weed eaters and was an avid reader of historical books and journals. Mr. Peters was a lifelong member of Bemiss United Methodist Church and a proud member of the United Methodist Men’s Group.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Stan House of Valdosta; grandchildren, Megan and Anthony Tovar of Ray City, Katelyn House of Valdosta; sister-in-law, Carolyn Newbern Hill of Valdosta. Mr. Peters was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sara Peters, a brother, Joel R. Peters, Jr., five sisters, Martha Johnson, Mary Fields, Rose Mare Bowman, Sarah Jane Peters and Patricia Guest.

Funeral services for Mr. Peters will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the graveside at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Reverend Jerry Hudson will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia or to Bemiss United Methodist Church. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.