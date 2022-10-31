Share with friends

Janice Jones Tittle, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Langdale Hospice House, while surrounded by her beloved family. Born on March 23, 1943 in Turner County, Georgia, to the late Robert and Claude Jones of Mystic, Georgia. Mrs. Tittle was a homemaker and a member of Northside Baptist Church.

Survivors are her children, Matt and Angie Tittle of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Rian Tittle of Decatur; grandson, Jacob Tittle of St. Petersburg, Florida, a nephew, Ronald Jones (Patsy) of Mystic, several nieces, Loucy Hay, Nan Turner, Kate Lewis and Jo Jones; sister-in-law, Sue Tittle of Nashville. Mrs. Tittle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 51 years Walter Russell Tittle, a brother-in-law, Guy Tittle, Jr., and a nephew, Donald Jones.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Gary Woods will officiate. Condolences may be conveyed online www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the Tittle family.