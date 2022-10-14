Share with friends

Harlan Lee Carroll, Sr. was born on December 16, 1931, in Buncomb, GA to Thomas Marion and Bessie Slayton Carroll. He had a younger sister, Peggy Carroll Hollingsworth. Harlan attended The Georgia Institute of Technology, earning both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Industrial Management. He had been married to Joanne White Carroll for 65 years.

Harlan is survived by his three children, Harlan Lee Carroll Jr (spouse Nooshin Almasi) of Clermont, FL, Julie Carroll Greenhaw (spouse Steven Thomas Greenhaw) of Valdosta, GA, and Marion Lancaster Carroll (spouse Karen Mitchell-Carroll) of Apex, NC. Harlan also had five grandchildren, Brandon Thomas Greenhaw (spouse Sarah) of Loganville, GA, Erin Elizabeth Greenhaw of Denver, CO, Megan Lancaster Carroll and her fiancé Robert Douglas Marsh of Apex, NC, Blake Gibson Carroll (spouse Emily B. Carroll) of Apex, NC and Harlan Lee Carroll III of Clermont, Fl. One of his proudest moments was seeing three of his grandkids earn degrees from his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

Harlan worked for one company, Southwire, for his entire career. He held various positions there, and retired as the Vice President, Metals Management. Prior moving to Valdosta, GA in 2015, Harlan was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Carrollton, GA. After moving to Valdosta, he was a member of Park Avenue Church and Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class. Harlan, an avid golfer, he was always found at his local golf course loving his frustrating hobby.

Harlan lived at The Orchard at Stone Creek, where he was a very active resident. He passed away peacefully in his sleep October 12th. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister.

A celebration of Harlan’s life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday October 15, 2022 at Park Avenue Chapel with Rev. Jamie Bone officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Park Avenue Church or Alzheimer’s Research. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mclanecares.com.