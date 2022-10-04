//H. Darrell Kirkland

Share with friends

Hugh Darrell Kirkland, 74, died October 2, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born May 13, 1948, in Hahira, Georgia, to the late M. W. and Jackie Kirkland. He was a member of the last graduating class of Hahira High School in 1966 where he participated in band, basketball, track and 4-H. He graduated from Valdosta State College in 1971 with a degree in business. Darrell was an inactive member of Charity Baptist Church. He worked with the Georgia Department of Agriculture and Douglas-Guardian checking inventory in warehouses and granaries. Darrell worked with several insurance companies in Valdosta and Douglas before retiring from Wild Adventures.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 51 years, Darlene Kirkland; his children, Kristi Sutton and Terry Minchew, Karrie and David Hollis, and Kyle and Marjan Kirkland.; his grandchildren, Shane Sutton, Ashley Sutton and Andrew Bardes, Daniel Kirkland, and David Kirkland; great-granddaughter-to-be, Ava Fay Bardes; brother, George and Lenda Kirkland; sisters, Katrina and Andy Fletcher and Mary and Danny Burns; aunt, Gwen Rowntree; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cathy and Farney Harrison; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Buddy and Deborah Barfield, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Granddog Bella is already missing her daily walks with Papa. Darrell was predeceased by his parents; brother, Wayne Kirkland; parents-in-law, Norvelle and Louelle Barfield, and his uncles, James Turner and June Rowntree, and John Hardy Rowntree.

A graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Clyde Stokes officiating. Visitation will be held at Martin McLane Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pearlman Cancer Center, https://sgmcfoundation.org/online-donation/, or Georgia Sheriffs Boys Ranch, https://www.georgiasheriffsyouth.org/donate/

