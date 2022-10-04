Share with friends

Elizabeth (Jean G.) Reid, 85, of Lake Park, died on Sunday, October 2, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born in Orlando to the late William S. & Ora Jane Wheeler Green, she has lived in this area for the past 66 years. In the early 1950’s, Jean was visiting family in Turner County when she met Juhan Reid. They soon started dating and were married on June 26, 1952. The Reids moved to Valdosta in 1956 for his job. Mrs. Reid was a homemaker during this time, raising her family. As the kids got older, she worked for several years as the Chief Deputy Clerk for the Superior Court in Echols County, she then worked for over a decade at United Van Lines. Mrs. Reid’s true passion came in caring for others, she loved baking cakes for family, friends and church members and entertaining in her home. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church for 58 years and served as church treasurer for 12 years.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Juhan Lamar Reid of Lake Park; two sons and daughters in law, Larry & Teresa Reid of Valdosta and Ralph & Debra Reid of Lake Park; a daughter and son in law, Joyce & Chester Register of Fargo; twelve grandchildren, Kim( & Dennis) Henderson, Andy (& Stacy) Reid, Mitzi (& William) Brown, Stephanie Reid, Allen ( & Adrianne) Reid, Jason (& Toshia) Reid, Christina (& Ryan) McCulley, Lindsey (& Tia) Smith, Elizabeth Register, Chester (& Fiancée Jade Williams) Register, Jr., and Candacey Register. Also surviving are 20 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; a sister Mary Lois Payton of Atlanta and her half brother, William Clarence Green of Texas.

The funeral for Mrs. Reid will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church. Rev. Wayne Boykin will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 pm, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Carson McLane Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, PO Box 203, Statenville, GA 31648. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home