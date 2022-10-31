Share with friends

Cheryl Ann Holmes, 65, of Valdosta, was received by the Lord at her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 8, 1956, Cheryl was the daughter of the late Alberta (Bertie) Varney Manning and the late Bill Richey. She was a bookkeeper for Johnny’s Towing. A Baptist in faith, she loved spending time with family, watching NASCAR, and painting. Cheryl enjoyed doing arts and crafts, taking photographs, and spending time with her pets. She was known as a loving open-hearted person and dedicated to serving others. She was nicknamed “The Boss”.

Preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 36 years, Robert Holmes. Cheryl is survived by her children, Stacy Richards, Ashley Holmes, Michael and Jessica York, Jason and Crystal York; siblings, Carol Richey Hibbert, Arthur Forest, Bertie Culpepper; 22 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:30 until service time on Monday. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.