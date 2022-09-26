Share with friends

Carroll Scott Register, 61, of Hahira, Georgia passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence September 18, 2022.

Scott grew up in Valdosta and graduated from Lowndes High School. He was a proud Viking and supporter of the Valwood Valiant’s. He loved all sports, but especially loved following the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. He was also a devoted youth baseball coach for many years here in Lowndes County.

He worked at his family business, Register Tire & Auto for thirty years with his father, Jerry Carroll Register, and continued to manage the business until he retired.

Scott loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing, and all the country pleasures living on the family farm first owned by Scott’s great grandparents Charlton and Myrtle Register and then by his grandparents Carroll and Lydia Register.

He will be dearly missed and always remembered by his family and many friends and neighbors. Scott was predeceased by his parents Jerry Carroll Register & Bobbie Ann Gibbs Register. Grandparents, Carroll & Lydia Register, Robert & Nell Gibbs. Uncles, Billy Browning and Lloyd Gibbs and a very special nephew Brian Browning, Jr. Scott is survived by his much-loved son Matthew Carroll Register and Matthews’ Mother Salena Register. Aunts and Uncles; Barbara Register Browning, La Vern Gibbs, Victor & Connie Ledbetter, Janice Gibbs, and Joe Gibbs. Cousins: Mark & Beth Sanders, Steve & Lynn Browning, Brian & Deena Browning, Mike & Sonya Gibbs, Mark & Marti Gibbs, Philip & Vickie Everitte, Bobby & Christy Keene, Jynger Huling and Jason Morris.

Funeral services will be held at 3pm pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Gibbs and Mr. Terry Hiers. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3pm. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.