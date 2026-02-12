//GA Procurement workshop event at VSU

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Join the Georgia DOAS Small Business Supplier Diversity Program for the Georgia Procurement Workshop at VSU.

Join the Georgia Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) Small Business Supplier Diversity (SBSD) Program for the Georgia Procurement Workshop in Valdosta, Georgia.

This event is a statewide outreach effort designed to strategically position operating small businesses to engage more effectively with procurement opportunities across state agencies, colleges, and universities. This training focuses on demystifying the state procurement process, promoting Georgia small business certification, connecting businesses with buyers statewide, and increasing participation in contracts under $25,000.

When: Tuesday February 24, 2026

Where: The University Center at Valdosta University

Address: 1203 N. Patterson St. Valdosta, GA 31601

Parking: The University Center Parking Lot — No Permit Required

Directions: Enter Through Door 2

Registration Link: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/gwr9j3y

For more information contact Carol Phelps, 404-644-4555 or email cphelps@mhm-cpa.com