//Business Spotlight: Marty’s Fresh Seafood Market

Entering Marty’s Fresh Seafood Market on Baytree Road, in Valdosta, is not like walking into any ordinary seafood market; it’s one that has been brought into the 21st century. Marty’s understands what quality fresh seafood means to a customer by providing them with seafood that’s boat-to-market within 24-36 hours. Only once the whole fish arrives is it filleted, packaged, and displayed on ice, in elevated cooler stands in the clean, well organized store.

All seafood comes from well-known sources for the freshest quality seafood. With so many different varieties of fish to choose from, picking a favorite has been made easy with fish sampling on the weekends. Customers have a chance to taste fish prepared with a variety of breading and seasoning that can also be purchased in-store.

Marty’s carries more than just seafood; they offer fresh in-house made shrimp, tuna, and conch salads, along with assorted dips, fresh key lime pie, and hot chowder. Some of the most popular items offered include the seasoned boiled shrimp and a savory smoked fish dip. Fresh-frozen fish can be purchased at a discounted price and special orders on fish are also available with 48 hours notice. Marty’s also carries a variety of fresh produce that comes straight from Farmer Brown’s Produce Market.

Martin Morris, owner/operator, along with his wife Lacy, lives in Pinetta, Florida, and has dreamed of opening a seafood market for many years. They have lived, worked, and shopped in the area for 20 years so they knew they wanted a location in Valdosta. Morris, a former prison guard and Madisoin County deputy sheriff, has plenty of expertise in seafood, as he comes from a family of fishermen, including his father, grandfather, and countless generations before him. Morris’ parents have also owned a seafood market, Tausha’s Seafood, in Stuart, Florida for more than 10 years.

Marty’s Fresh Seafood Market

1525 Baytree Road, Suite M1, Valdosta, GA 31602

Monday-Saturday from 9am until 6pm

(229) 247-4853

https://www.facebook.com/MartysSeafood