//Savannah named 20th least affordable rental market in America

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds that Savannah was recently named the 20th least affordable rental market in America.

Finding affordable housing has become a challenge in much of the U.S., but a new study found that Savannah is one of the most difficult places for renters to find relief.

According to new research from CashNetUSA, Savannah ranks 20th among the least affordable rental markets in the nation, with just 9.52% of available properties costing less than 30% of the city’s average wage (the benchmark set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development).

You can see the full study here: https://www.cashnetusa.com/blog/average-rent-by-city/

Here’s how Savannah compares among the 20 least affordable rental markets in America: