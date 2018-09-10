//LHS Vikings Hosting Lincoln High Trojans from Tally Friday Sept. 14

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Friday September 14 the Vikings will host Lincoln High Trojans from Tallahassee, FL. They are 3-0 on the year and are a member of District 1 – Class 7A in Florida. This will be the 2018 homecoming game for Lowndes. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM at the Martin Stadium.

Tickets for this game are on sale at the ticket office. Single game reserved seat tickets are $8 each. All tickets at the gate will be $10. All seats are reserved seats.

Lowndes High students may still purchase season passes at Lowndes High for $20 each for the remaining four (4) regular season home games. These passes can be used only by LHS students and are valid only for the LHS student section. All others must have a reserved seat ticket.

The Viking Ticket Office is located in the Lowndes Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Please note the ticket office has moved since last season. The ticket office is located in the east end of the Board Office next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Ticket office hours this week are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings