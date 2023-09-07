//Hurricane Heroes receive free admission to Vikings Pink Out Game

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – For Friday night’s football game, the Vikings are offering Hurricane Heroes free admission during Pink Out Game.

Vikings Offer Free Admission to Hurricane Heroes for Friday’s Football Game. The Vikings appreciate our Hurricane Heroes and hope you’ll enjoy an exciting night of football on us! With appropriate identification, first responders, utility workers, disaster volunteers, etc., along with their spouse and school-age children, are invited to join us for Friday night’s football game on the Visitor’s side at no cost. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., kick-off is at 8:00 p.m. This is also our Pink Out Game, so we hope you will join us in sporting PINK for Breast Cancer Awareness!

This Friday night, September 8, the Vikings will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness during the Rock Creek football game. Pink Out shirts and tickets can be purchased at the ticket office. Shirts are $20 each.